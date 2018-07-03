Power outage brings Ocean City boardwalk rides to a halt

OCEAN CITY — A power outage brought rides at a boardwalk amusement park to a halt, leaving some passengers stranded.

The outage struck Playland's Castaway Cove in Ocean City around 8:30 p.m. Monday, stopping the rides. Video from the Twitter account HughE_Dillon, a news photographer, shows employees walking riders off the Gale Force roller coaster.

Fire crews told Dillon that wires that caught fire near the boardwalk likely caused the outage, but didn't know if the day's intense heat sparked the fire.

CBS New York reported the entire boardwalk was without power.

Story continues below the video

Amusement park Vice President Brian Hartley told the Press of Atlantic City power was restored within 20 minutes, but per park protocol, riders were evacuated from the rides.

Ticket refunds were given to those affected by the outage, according to Hartley.

Atlantic City Electric said part of its equipment will need to be replaced in connection to the outage. The power company said the cause of the outage is under investigation.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

