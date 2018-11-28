Pothole season has arrived months early in New Jersey

Pothole season in the Garden State usually begins in late winter or early spring but that’s not the case this year.

Over the past several days the state Department of Transportation has had a big increase in the number of potholes being reported.

“The DOT repairs potholes year-round — we’re always out there. But we have had some early winter weather already so we are seeing more potholes,” said Steve Schapiro, the director of communications for the DOT.

He said when temperatures go up and down and we get heavy downpours, “it does create problems, particularly after having that freeze-thaw cycle when that water seeps into cracks in the roadway and freezes. It expands and that breaks up the roadway.”

To fix potholes during the colder weather months when the temperature drops below freezing, Schapiro said workers us something called "cold patch." Potholes fixed with this material may not stay fixed.

“You know in some places it does adhere better and last longer, and in some places they’re temporary and may have to be repaired again," he said.

Schapiro said once the weather warms up, the state can order more asphalt and make permanent repairs.

Potholes can be reported to 1-800-POTHOLE or online.

