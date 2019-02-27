Pot Roast is one of the best and easy meals
Simple ingredients mixed in a slow cooker and set on low for ten hours. It will be one of the best things you've made. Here's what you do:
Ingredients:
- Four pounds of boneless chuck roast beef
- 1 large onion
- 2 cups of beef broth
- 2 cups of red wine
- garlic powder
- onion powder
- bay leaves
- thyme
- rosemary
- olive oil
- 4-6 garlic cloves
- salt & pepper
Directions:
- Heat a pan and add some olive oil
- Put a generous amount of salt and pepper on the chuck roast
- Brown the meat on all sides (You're not cooking it through, just getting a crisp surface).
- Then add browned meat to crock pot.
- Set pot on low heat.
- Add red wine and beef broth to cover the meat.
- Then add fresh rosemary, thyme, a couple bay leaves (which you will remove at the end, don't eat them!) garlic & onion powder, peeled chopped onion and peeled garlic cloves.
- After it cooks for about 6-7 hours, add cut carrots.
If you want to make this a one dish meal, you can add potatoes for the last 2 hours of cooking OR make a great potato side dish.
- You'll need some large white or gold potatoes, fresh parsley, fresh scallions, salt & pepper, cayenne and butter.
- Boil the potatoes until tender enough to push a fork through.
- In a large bowl, take a half stick of butter, salt, pepper, cut up and take out the stems and add the fresh parsley with cut scallions.
- Drain and add the hot potatoes to the bowl.
- Mix and the butter will melt.
- Serve on the side.
- You may want to add some of the juice from the pot roast over the potatoes for individual servings.
If you're looking for a healthy side, a mixed green salad goes well with this or roasted broccoli.
