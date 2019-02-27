Pot Roast is one of the best and easy meals

Photo: Bill Spadea

Simple ingredients mixed in a slow cooker and set on low for ten hours. It will be one of the best things you've made. Here's what you do:

Ingredients:

  • Four pounds of boneless chuck roast beef
  • 1 large onion
  • 2 cups of beef broth
  • 2 cups of red wine
  • garlic powder
  • onion powder
  • bay leaves
  • thyme
  • rosemary
  • olive oil
  • 4-6 garlic cloves
  • salt & pepper

Directions:

  • Heat a pan and add some olive oil
  • Put a generous amount of salt and pepper on the chuck roast
  • Brown the meat on all sides (You're not cooking it through, just getting a crisp surface).
  • Then add browned meat to crock pot.
  • Set pot on low heat.
  • Add red wine and beef broth to cover the meat.
  • Then add fresh rosemary, thyme, a couple bay leaves (which you will remove at the end, don't eat them!) garlic & onion powder, peeled chopped onion and peeled garlic cloves.
  • After it cooks for about 6-7 hours, add cut carrots.

If you want to make this a one dish meal, you can add potatoes for the last 2 hours of cooking OR make a great potato side dish.

  • You'll need some large white or gold potatoes, fresh parsley, fresh scallions, salt & pepper, cayenne and butter.
  • Boil the potatoes until tender enough to push a fork through.
  • In a large bowl, take a half stick of butter, salt, pepper, cut up and take out the stems and add the fresh parsley with cut scallions.
  • Drain and add the hot potatoes to the bowl.
  • Mix and the butter will melt.
  • Serve on the side.
  • You may want to add some of the juice from the pot roast over the potatoes for individual servings.

If you're looking for a healthy side, a mixed green salad goes well with this or roasted broccoli.

