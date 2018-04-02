Poster contest a civics exercise for 4th graders

In commemoration of County Government Month in April, Monmouth County is once again running a poster contest for fourth graders.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, County Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Surrogate Rosemarie Peters are inviting all fourth grade students in the county to enter the My County poster contest sponsored by the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey.

Hanlon says the students will create posters that should depict special and unique aspects of Monmouth County and how they relate to county government.

"It is really just to highlight the programs and services that county governments offers," she said.

County officials will pick first, second and third-place winners and nine honorable mentions.

"We pick 12 because there are 12 months in the year and one month out of each year we highlight and showcase in my office, where many, many members of the public come in and out every day."

She says 4th graders compete because their social studies curriculum focuses on the state.

"The 4th graders in New Jersey typically study the state as part of their social studies curriculum. So it is a perfect way to interface with the school curriculum and get them to think more about the community in which they live."

Please mail or deliver posters to the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office at 33 Mechanic St., Freehold, NJ 07728 no later than Tuesday, May 1. They must be on standard 22-inch by 28-inch poster boards with the name of Monmouth County at the top of the poster in 4-inch letters with black marker. The student’s name, teacher’s name and school need to be printed neatly in the lower right hand corner on the back of the poster.

For more information, call the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office at 732-431-7324 ext. 8739.

