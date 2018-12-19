LACEY — A truck struck a Garden State Parkway overpass on Thursday, closing lanes on the toll road.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash at Exit 74, according to a message on the State Police Twitter account. Traffic had to use a single shoulder to get by for about an hour creating a multi mile delay. The center and left lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Pictures posted by the Ocean County Scanner News show a crash scene north of the overpass with a piece of a truck in the middle of the road and a pickup truck parked in a lane.

Police block a Parkway overpass after it was hit by a truck (Bud McCormick)

State Police did not immediately return request seeking additional information early Wednesday afternoon.

Township police reported Lacey Road was closed in both directions.

Route 9 was also picking up extra volume by traffic getting around the closure.

