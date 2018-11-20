Poor people need your help year-round

On Tuesday I'll be at an event for the good folks with the Salvation Army as they kick off "Giving "Tuesday" at the Kric Center in Camden .

I was joined by Major James Betts from the Salvation Army on Tuesday's show. The real message is that it's easier to pay attention this time of year, but people struggling to put food on the table and a roof over their head need help every other time of year as well.

Join me in Camden on Tuesday and help someone less fortunate than yourself. It not only helps the person in need, but we all feel a little bit better knowing that our success can be used to bring someone else up. Thanks for anything you can do.

See the ways to give here .

