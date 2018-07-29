‘Pooperintendent’ wishes you’d never seen his face (like this)

KENILWORTH — The former school superintendent accused of defecating on a nearby high school's track — repeatedly — alleges in a lawsuit Holmdel police were out of line when they took his mugshot after his arrest.

"It’s like getting photographed and fingerprinted for a speeding ticket," his attorney, Matthew Adams, told NJ Advance Media in an email . The news outlet reported Thomas Tramaglini plans to sue the Holmdel department, saying the municipal offenses of public defecation, lewdness and litter didn't warrant such treatment.

A tort notice filed by Tramaglini said the department "unlawfully took Dr. Tramaglini's photograph and distributed and disseminated the 'mug shot' to third parties, including the media with the intent to harm Dr. Tramaglini," according to the report.

The mug shot has been seen nationally and internationally. In the last few days, it's been featured in television reports and on websites for news organizations with a reach as far as that of Fox News , in conjunction with stories about Tramaglini's announcement he'll resign from his position.

His story even became fodder for ridicule on television shows, including Late Night With Seth Meyersa, where the host dubbed the so-called "Pooperintendent" incident "The Kind of Story We Need Right Now" (Though that program used another photo of Tramaglini).

The charges against Tramaglini remain pending, and he's said he plans to fight them. He pleaded not guilty at a first court appearance on June 12 and is expected back in court next month.

Tramaglini was arrested on April 30 after a Holmdel High School employee investigated a report of human feces being found on or near the the school's track on a daily basis. A police investigation using surveillance video identified Tramaglini as the person responsible, authorities have said.

Holmdel school officials have rejected an Open Records request from New Jersey 101.5 for the video. His attorney has reuested a full copy at the June 12 hearing, saying he'd only seen snippits so far.

Before his resignation last week, he had been on a leave from his position and collecting a $150,000 annual salary. Tramaglini's contract expired in 2020. Brian Luciani, the district's director of academics, assumed his duties on an interim basis.

— Includes previous reporting by Dan Alexander

