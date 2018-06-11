Is there a ‘hidden Trump vote’ in New Jersey? This guy knows

Jersey guy, national pollster Adam Geller joined me in studio on Monday to discuss the political landscape in New Jersey.

Is it possible in deep blue NJ to see a Republican elected to the United states Senate for the first time since 1972? Is there a "hidden-Trump" vote? Adam has a great perspective on just how many people know someone who is a Trump supporter, but afraid to talk about it.

What about you?

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: