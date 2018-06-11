Is there a ‘hidden Trump vote’ in New Jersey? This guy knows
Jersey guy, national pollster Adam Geller joined me in studio on Monday to discuss the political landscape in New Jersey.
Is it possible in deep blue NJ to see a Republican elected to the United states Senate for the first time since 1972? Is there a "hidden-Trump" vote? Adam has a great perspective on just how many people know someone who is a Trump supporter, but afraid to talk about it.
What about you?
