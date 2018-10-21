Political stickers last long past the election, New Jersey
The countdown to Election Day is on in the Great Garden State...and we'll keep you up-to-date, on New Jersey 101.5, and here at nj1015.com!
Although most of the candidate yard signs come down within a few days (hopefully)...
...Bumper stickers can keep a campaign (and a name) alive long after all the votes are counted!
There are still a few of these around:
Back to Jersey politics...
What ever happened to Doug Forrester? I remember the Election Day morning when he put in an appearance on the morning show, and brought muffins for the staff!
As I said, stickers can last long past the election!
What political bumper stickers from elections gone by, have you seen lately (or have you seen every day, for years)?
"Chime in", below!
Oh...and don't forget to vote on November 6th, New Jersey!