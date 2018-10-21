Political stickers last long past the election, New Jersey

The countdown to Election Day is on in the Great Garden State...and we'll keep you up-to-date, on New Jersey 101.5, and here at nj1015.com!

Although most of the candidate yard signs come down within a few days (hopefully)...

"Mother Nature" took down this yard sign. (Craig Allen photo).

...Bumper stickers can keep a campaign (and a name) alive long after all the votes are counted!

Yes. there are still a few of these cruising Jersey...(Craig Allen photo).

There are still a few of these around:

Sticker for "W" seen in Bridgewater Township, Somerset County. (Craig Allen photo).

Back to Jersey politics...

Tattered 2002 sticker seen in Hillsborough Township, Somerset County. (Craig Allen photo).

What ever happened to Doug Forrester? I remember the Election Day morning when he put in an appearance on the morning show, and brought muffins for the staff!

As I said, stickers can last long past the election!

It was "only" two years ago! (Craig Allen photo).

Oh...and don't forget to vote on November 6th, New Jersey!