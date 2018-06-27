NORTH BRUNSWICK — A 14-year-old girl remained missing on Wednesday after leaving her home following an argument with her mother.

Karlaxadi "Karla" Maisonet left her township home on Tuesday afternoon with only $10 in cash and without credit cards or her cell phone, according to North Brunswick police.

She may be headed to Trenton, where her family lived previously, or Hamilton or Philadelphia where some distant family members live, according to police.

Karla is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink tank top, yellow SpongeBob pajama pants and gold/black sandals. She had a pink backpack containing additional clothing.