Police vehicle fatally hits pedestrian in Camden, cops say

CAMDEN — A police vehicle fatally struck a woman in South Jersey on Wednesday night.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck around 10 p.m. by a Camden County police vehicle at East State and Harrison avenues in Camden, according to Camden County police spokesman Dan Keashen.

Keashen did not disclose the circumstances of the crash, or if the vehicle's lights and siren were activated. He said the incident is being investigated by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Messages for the Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

