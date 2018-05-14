Police Unity Tour ends in our Nation’s Capitol

Four days of a grueling bike ride from New York to Washington DC culminated in a ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial honoring officers who lost their lives serving and protecting our communities.

Trooper Marc Castellano was killed eight years ago responding to a call and his brother Nick rides every year to honor his brother. Nick joined me as the tour kicked off and then on the last full day of the ride, to update his progress.

Our own Producer Kristen also went to DC on Saturday to be there as her brother and dad, both police officers, ended their ride in our Nation's Capitol.

