Police seeking car that hit, killed woman at campus for disabled people

WOODLAND — Police are looking for a dark-colored car that may have hit and killed a 56-year-old on the grounds of the facility for developmentally disabled people where she lived.

Janis Ammlung, 56, was fatally struck Friday around 1 p.m, in the street at the intersection of Gilbert Street and Kester Streetm on the grounds of the 2,000 acre Burlington County facility, police said. State Police said she was hit by a vehicle that immediately left the scene. The car may have front end damage.

Police said they don't know who the car may belong to.

Ammlung, who lived at the facility off Route 72, was taken to Deborah Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We share in the sadness and send prayers and condolences to the victim’s family and friends. The Department is working with New Jersey State Police on this active investigation," a statement from the Department of Human Services said. The department operates the New Lisbon facility.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the State Police Red Lion Station at 609-859-2282.

The New Lisbon Developmental Center is home to 463 developmentally disabled men and women who live in cottages on the grounds, according to its website. The residents have paid jobs on the grounds as part of its "Functional Lifestyles" philosophy.

