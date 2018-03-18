Police seek public’s help for weekend shootings and crashes in NJ

BOUND BROOK — A shooting in Elizabeth and a hit and run crash in Bound Brook have law enforcement across the state taking to social media in hopes the public can help provide answers for these cases.

The Bound Brook crash happened on Sunday morning sometime between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to police. It happened on Vosseller Avenue when a pickup truck crashed and ran, police said. The truck, which had parts fall off as a result of the impact, is believed to be a GMC Sierra, built between 2014 and 2016. It is believed to be silver with "heavy front passenger side damage." The passenger side mirror was among the items left behind after the crash, police said.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office is hoping the public can provide some information about a shooting that occurred on a major roadway early Sunday morning as well. A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after the shooting, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan.

The shooting is believed to have happened between 5:15 and 5:45 on Route 1 and 9 near McClellan Street near the border with Newark, according to Monahan. At that time police got reports of gunfire from a "dark-colored SUV or pickup truck," striking the occupant of a white BMW SUV, Monahan said. The driver of the BMW was able to get the wounded man to the hospital for "emergency treatment," the prosecutor said.

Bound Brook Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 732-356-0800. The Union County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 908-721-8186 or the Elizabeth Police Department at 908-558-2052.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com