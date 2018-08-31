Police search for man’s severed arm after drag race in Toms River

TOMS RIVER — Police are asking people to keep an eye on the water under the Route 37 bridge for a man's arm that was lost when he was ejected from his motorcycle during a drag race early Thursday morning.

Ronald Vanarsdale, 36, of Toms River, was thrown more than 300 feet from his motorcycle on the Tunney Bridge heading toward Seaside Heights about 12:45 a.m., severing his right arm just below the bicep, according to police.

Police said the motorcycle traveled another 700 feet after Vanarsdale was ejected. He was one of several people witnesses said was drag racing. No one else was injured. Charges are pending in the case, according to police.

One of the responding officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before Vanarsdale was taken by medical helicopter to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for emergency surgery. Police said Vanarsdale is currently in the intensive care unit in stable condition.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the crash or who locates the limb to call 732-349-0150 x 1336.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ