Police release video of 3 teen girls beaten at NJ mall

DEPTFORD — Police released surveillance video showing an assault on three young women in a South Jersey mall parking lot.

The release came after three friends — Taylor McFadden, 18, Tatum Bohanon, 19, and Alexandria "Allie" DeRusso, 19 — told 6 ABC Action News they were kicked and punched by another group in a car that wanted their space close to the entrance of the Deptford Mall last Friday night.

The women said a woman slugged DeRusso and Bohanon, who were smoking outside the car, while McFadden, the driver, ran for help inside the mall. McFadden told the station she called police and ran into the mall looking for security. McFadden said one of the women followed her and kicked her in the face, calling her a "dumb white b****."

The two attackers were described by the women as African American. McFadden said she is half white and half African American.

The video is a wide shot of the parking lot at the mall's entrance, near Modell's. It shows two women exiting the mall walking into the parking lot. They pass McFadden's car and then double back to begin the confrontation. A Deptford Mall security vehicle is parked at the mall sidewalk within view of the incident.

Police said the young women told them two women and two men left in a white Pontiac with unknown New Jersey plates. McFadden, DeRusso, and Bohanon later sought medical treatment at Jefferson Washington Hospital. The women told NJ.com their injuries included concussions, black eyes, and bruised ribs.

Police asked anyone with additional information to call them at 856-845-6300, ext. 1337.

