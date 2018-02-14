Police looking for car that hit man in North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A man walking on Route 130 Wednesday morning suffered what police called "significant injuries" after being hit by a vehicle that sped off without stopping.

The man was struck around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near Apple Orchard Lane and suffered "several broken bones," according to police. The man was thrown into grass along the road, police said. He was able to get the attention of another passing motorist.

The car involved is described as a silver vehicle and "should be missing the silver covering of the passenger-side mirror," police said. The car could also have additional damage on the passenger side as well.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Traffic Investigator David Incle at 732-247-0922 ext .319.

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com