Police K-9 tracks missing Robbinsville woman trapped in bamboo

ROBBINSVILLE — A township woman who got lost after going for a walk Monday evening was safely found thanks to the nose of a police dog.

Mercer County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit was able to track the 42-year-old resident trapped in a grove of bamboo after she called police for help about 5 p.m.

The dog named Goose picked up her scent from her home near Meadowbrook Road and followed it through a field, a horse pasture and finally, 40 feet into a thicket of bamboo.

Mercer County Sheriff Jack Kemler noted that the temperature that evening was 35 degrees. The woman was treated by emergency medical services and released to her family.

“We are pleased K-9 Goose quickly located this individual and saved her from harm,” Kemler said.

The county's K-9 unit was founded in 1993 and the bloodhound team conducts about 50 searches a year. The unit is used to track missing people and detect explosives.

