Police investigating string of car break-ins in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for a man they say is suspected of breaking into several cars on Saturday morning and taking items from the vehicles.

The break-ins happened in the area of Queens Road and Frost Avenue, according to police. The man was seen on surveillance video "walking from residence to residence, pulling on vehicle door handles, and entering the vehicles which were unlocked," police said.

Police did not disclose what items were taken, or how many vehicles were broken into. A statement from the department about the incidents said it is believed the man was dropped off in the area of Queens Road by a "newer model dark colored sedan or hatchback.

The man is described by police as being a white male in his late 20's wearing a dark gray winter jacket with a hood, a light gray skull cap and gray pants.

"Always remember to close your car windows, lock the doors and set the alarm," the department said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the investigative division at 732-390-6990. Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling 732-4EBTIPS or emailing tips@ebpd.net.

