Police investigate bodies found dead inside Jersey Shore home

LONG BRANCH — Police are investigating the discovery of two bodies inside a home on Ocean Boulevard on Tuesday.

The bodies were found during a welfare check on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, but prosecutors did not disclose the gender of those found or the circumstances of the welfare call.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Long Branch police said there was no threat to the public. A spokesman for the Prosecutor's Office said additional information would be released on Thursday.

Law enforcement sources told the Asbury Park Press the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide.

APP reported friends were concerned about the well-being of the owner of the home, Gerald "Jerry" Scarano, a well-known figure in Long Branch and Asbury Park.

Friends posted condolences on Scarano's Facebook page, but those are only visible to his friends on the social media site.

Asbury Park Mayor John Moor told the Asbury Park Sun he was devastated at hearing about Scarano's death.

The community group AP Complete Streets, in a message on Twitter, said Scarano was a regular at city council meetings in Asbury Park.

Scarano's Facebook page said he was a broker with Keller Williams Realty East Monmouth.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: