Police ID pedestrian struck & killed on Route 18 in Neptune

NEPTUNE — An Asbury Park man was struck and killed by a crossover SUV while walking along Route 18 early Saturday.

Rodney Parks, 69, was walking near mile marker 8.4 at 5:05 a.m., when he was struck in the right lane by a northbound 2018 Mazda CX-5, driven by Brick resident Trevor Manning, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Parks was pronounced a short time later. Manning was uninjured. As of Sunday afternoon, no charges were filed in the crash.

A nearly 2 mile stretch of the state highway between Route 33 and Route 66 was closed for about four hours after the accident on Saturday morning.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone who witnessed it or has relevant information is urged to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Police at 732-988-5200.

