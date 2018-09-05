Police hope clues will help identify human remains in Howell

HOWELL — Police investigating the human remains found at the site of a collapsed bridge in Howell have at least some clues they hope will help them to be able to identify who they found.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said the remains, which were found by surveyors working in a wooded area of Ramtown-Greenville Road, were found with clothing and other things that could help with identification.

The clothing included a Hybrid brand hooded sweatshirt with a skull and crossbones patter, size 32/32 pants with a black belt, and Nike size 8 sneakers. Police also found a memorial wrist band for Kyle Guidice who died in 2008, and a watch. According to an obituary for Guidice, the Brick resident died when he was 16 years old.

Police cleared the scene at 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon, but the roadway remained closed after the bridge collapsed due to the heavy rains last month.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information to call Detective Andrea Tozzi at 1-800-533-7443 or Howell Detective Cpl. Nancy Carroll at 732-938-4111. Information can also be submitted anonymously to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-671-4400 or text MONMOUTH and the tip to 274637. The Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding the remains.