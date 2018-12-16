Police blame ‘Grinch’ for stolen car on Elf Court

PARSIPPANY — While the Grinch has made a name for himself through his repeated attempts to steal Christmas, police across New Jersey are now blaming him for stealing other more tangible items.

Police in Parsippany posted on Facebook that "The Grinch or his associates" stole two cars overnight. One of the vehicles was taken from a home on Elf Court, while another was taken from nearby Vail Road.

"He didn't have to try too hard, because both vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside," police said in the post. "Please remove your vehicle keys from your vehicle and lock the doors."

Police in Berlin Township are also blaming the "Grinch" for a stolen purse on Sunday morning. On Sunday afternoon police posted a picture on Facebook of a woman who is believed to have taken a purse from the local ShopRite store.

"The pictured female is observed stealing the purse from the victims shopping cart while she turned her back from same," police said in the post. "The suspect is later observed going through the purse while in the store and stealing the victims Christmas money before dumping the purse in a trash can."

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman to call 856-783-4900 or 856-767-4900 ext. 235. Information can also be provided anonymously.

