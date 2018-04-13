Police arrest principal of Piscataway Vo-Tech High School

PISCATAWAY — Police on Friday arrested the principal of Piscataway Technical High School.

It was not clear what charges Joseph Armstead is facing. The principal was arrested by township police on behalf of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, which did not immediately return a request for comment.

An official at the school who spoke to a reporter denied knowledge of the arrest and the office of the superintendent of the Middlesex County Vocational & Technical Schools said information would be released later.

Armstead earns $127,000 as head of the school located on Suttons Lane. He also works for Kean University and Aspire High Youth Development in Piscataway, according to his financial disclosure statement. He could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

This is breaking news. Check back later for the latest details.



