Polar Bear Plunge — How you can help

The 26th annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New Jersey is happening Saturday, Feb. 23. Thousands of crazy, brave souls will be throwing themselves into the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at Seaside Heights to raise money for and awareness of what is one of our state's greatest efforts; helping people with intellectual disabilities lead better, more fulfilling lives.

You don't have to be in frigid water to help. All it takes is your warm heart. If you can give anything, even one dollar, you have done something wonderful. Please consider it. My wife Aubree is a special education language arts teacher and her crew from Somerville Middle School forms a plunge team every year. She'll be there.

If you'd like to donate through her page, here's the link .

It's fast and secure and you can be anonymous if you'd prefer. If you'd like to donate to anyone you know who is plunging, please don't forget and look up their page! Know no one jumping? Here's a link to Special Olympics New Jersey donation page . Remember 100% of your donation is tax deductible!

Even if you aren't able to help with a small donation, maybe share this with someone who can. The people involved in this charity and incredibly committed. They help tens of thousands of people in New Jersey. The students my wife works with everyday and our own little boy with autism make Saturday's plunge one of the most meaningful days of the year to her. Please help if you can.

