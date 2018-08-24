Point Pleasant helps girl still in hospital weeks after hit-and-run

POINT PLEASANT — As a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a hit-and-run driver continues her recovery from traumatic head injuries, her hometown is rallying to help.

Friends and family described the girl, identified as "Emma-Mae," as "one hell of a fighter." She remains at a hospital specializing in brain trauma.

"She is having severe migraines due to having a concussion as well as the bleeding on the brain and fractured skull," according to an update on a GoFundMe page created to help with medical expenses.

Emma-Mae was stuck by a vehicle as she rode her bicycle across Route 88 in Point Pleasant around 10:30 p.m August 9, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. The impact sent her onto the windshield of the sedan, which carried her up to 20 feet before she fell off. The car continued on Route 88 toward Brick, the prosecutor's office said.

Brittany Keifer, 26, of Point Pleasant, surrendered with her attorney at police headquarters the next day after hiding her vehicle under a tarp, authorities said.

She was charged with fourth-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, as well as motor vehicle summons for reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and failure to report an accident.

The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is dedicating their annual Give Back Day on Saturday to Emma-Mae. More than 45 businesses in both Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach will have black, gold and blue balloons outside their stores.

The stores will have donation jars and will match whatever is donated or will donate a portion of their sales.

"The businesses were excited about the program and they really came to the call. They wanted to do what's right for Emma-Mae because they heard she's fighting hard and has a long road ahead of her and collectively we think we can make a really positive impact on her recovery," McCabe said.

Each participating business will have their own unique offer or special on Saturday.

"It makes it fun to bop around town and see what each store is doing," McCabe said.

"We have auto shops, restaurants and retail shops all working together for one person, so it's so nice to see."

