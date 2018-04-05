PNC Bank Arts Center announces 2018 Lineup

Summer is never complete without a concert at The Arts Center.

It doesn't matter what kind of music you're into, there's a show for you this year.

Here at the Point, we're a little partial, so we've featured artists we play.

Click on the links for tickets and more information!

Saturday, May 19 - 7 pm - Dierks Bently

Saturday, May 26 - 7 pm - John Fogerty & ZZ Top

Saturday, June 2 - 5 pm - Slayer

Saturday, June 9 - 7pm - Imagine Dragons

Sunday, June 17 - 7 pm - Logic Presents: Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour with NF and Kyle

Thursday, June 21 - 6 pm - Thirty Seconds To Mars with Walk The Moon

Friday, June 22 - 6 pm - Lynyrd Skynyrd

Saturday, June 23 - 7 pm - Poison with Cheap Trick

Friday, June 29 - 6:30 pm - Rascal Flatts

Saturday, June 30 - 7 pm - Foreigner with Whitesnake

Friday, July 6 - 7 pm - Steely Dan with Doobie Brothers

Friday, July 13 - 7 pm - Gov't Mule's Darkside of the Mule + The Avett Brothers

Saturday, July 14 - 11 am - Vans Warped Tour

Sunday, July 15 - 7 pm - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts with Styx & Tesla

Wednesday, July 18 - 8 pm - Dave Matthews Band

Thursday, July 19 - 6:30 pm - Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday

Friday, July 20 - 7:30 pm - Weezer with Pixies

Tuesday, July 24 - 7 pm - Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: Twins Of Evil

Friday, July 27 - 7 pm - The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore

Sunday, July 29 - 7:30 pm - Chicago with REO Speedwagon

Tuesday, July 31 - 5:30 pm - End Of The World Tour: Avenged Sevenfold With Prophets Of Rage

Friday, August 3 - 7 pm - Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker

Friday, August 10 - 7 pm - Lindsay Sterling with Evanescence

Saturday, August 11 - 7 pm - 3 Doors Down with Collective Soul

Sunday, August 12 - 7 pm - Stars Align Tour: Jeff Beck & Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson of Heart

Tuesday, August 14 - 6:30 pm - Counting Crows with Live

Sunday, August 19 - 4 pm - KIDZ BOP Live

Monday, August 20 - 8 pm - Pentatonix

Saturday, August 25 - 7 pm - Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch

Thursday, August 30 - 7:30 pm - Brad Paisley

Friday, August 31 - 6:30 pm - G-Easy

Monday, September 10 - 7:30 pm - Ozzy Osbourne

Saturday, September 15 - 7 pm - Niall Horan

Sunday, September 28 - 3 pm - Willie Nelson

Saturday, September 29 - 7 pm - Kevin Hart

