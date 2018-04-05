PNC Bank Arts Center announces 2018 Lineup
Summer is never complete without a concert at The Arts Center.
It doesn't matter what kind of music you're into, there's a show for you this year.
Here at the Point, we're a little partial, so we've featured artists we play.
Click on the links for tickets and more information!
Saturday, May 19 - 7 pm - Dierks Bently
Saturday, May 26 - 7 pm - John Fogerty & ZZ Top
Saturday, June 2 - 5 pm - Slayer
Saturday, June 9 - 7pm - Imagine Dragons
Sunday, June 17 - 7 pm - Logic Presents: Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour with NF and Kyle
Thursday, June 21 - 6 pm - Thirty Seconds To Mars with Walk The Moon
Friday, June 22 - 6 pm - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Saturday, June 23 - 7 pm - Poison with Cheap Trick
Friday, June 29 - 6:30 pm - Rascal Flatts
Saturday, June 30 - 7 pm - Foreigner with Whitesnake
Friday, July 6 - 7 pm - Steely Dan with Doobie Brothers
Friday, July 13 - 7 pm - Gov't Mule's Darkside of the Mule + The Avett Brothers
Saturday, July 14 - 11 am - Vans Warped Tour
Sunday, July 15 - 7 pm - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts with Styx & Tesla
Wednesday, July 18 - 8 pm - Dave Matthews Band
Thursday, July 19 - 6:30 pm - Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday
Friday, July 20 - 7:30 pm - Weezer with Pixies
Tuesday, July 24 - 7 pm - Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: Twins Of Evil
Friday, July 27 - 7 pm - The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore
Sunday, July 29 - 7:30 pm - Chicago with REO Speedwagon
Tuesday, July 31 - 5:30 pm - End Of The World Tour: Avenged Sevenfold With Prophets Of Rage
Friday, August 3 - 7 pm - Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker
Friday, August 10 - 7 pm - Lindsay Sterling with Evanescence
Saturday, August 11 - 7 pm - 3 Doors Down with Collective Soul
Sunday, August 12 - 7 pm - Stars Align Tour: Jeff Beck & Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson of Heart
Tuesday, August 14 - 6:30 pm - Counting Crows with Live
Sunday, August 19 - 4 pm - KIDZ BOP Live
Monday, August 20 - 8 pm - Pentatonix
Saturday, August 25 - 7 pm - Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch
Thursday, August 30 - 7:30 pm - Brad Paisley
Friday, August 31 - 6:30 pm - G-Easy
Monday, September 10 - 7:30 pm - Ozzy Osbourne
Saturday, September 15 - 7 pm - Niall Horan
Sunday, September 28 - 3 pm - Willie Nelson
Saturday, September 29 - 7 pm - Kevin Hart
