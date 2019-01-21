Please support my wife and everyone plunging at Seaside

My crazy, wonderful wife is at it again along with thousands of others. Saturday, February 23rd is the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside Heights, NJ. This is the one Big Joe Henry has been a part of for years. I'll never forget hanging out with Big Joe and the station crew upstairs at The Spicy Cantina a few years ago. Looking out at the beach was incredible. There was such a turnout I literally couldn't see any sand on the beach. The view was nothing but people. Thousands and thousands and more thousands of good-hearted, fun-loving nuts who were willing to throw themselves into the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean for a terrific cause.

They were freezin' for a reason as they say. Special Olympics New Jersey provides sports training and athletic competition to children and adults who have intellectual disabilities. They bring pride to those involved, and they do it totally free of charge. Volunteers like my wife look to raise money for the cause by taking part in this fun (even if cold and painful) event.

My wife is a special education language arts teacher at Somerville Middle School. Each year SMS has a whole team that takes the plunge. As a special ed teacher, and now the mother of our son with autism, this event is so close to her heart. If you'd like to support her, here is the link to her plunge page .

Even if you don't contribute to her, please consider contributing to somebody taking the plunge. Anybody. It doesn't matter who raises it. What matters is this wonderful organization is shown the love again this year to keep on with its mission. You'll be doing a great thing!

