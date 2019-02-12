Please pray for Bob Williams to have a speedy recovery

Reliable, knowledgeable, friendly are among the words that have been used to describe my friend Bob Williams , who has been delivering New Jersey Traffic North for our morning show listeners for more than two decades.

He's a part of our regular morning routine and has helped just about everyone in New Jersey avoid a traffic jam or two over the years.

Bob announced to us a couple months ago that he was in need of a kidney transplant. Through the challenge of finding a donor and preparing for a serious surgery, Bob kept up his professionalism not skipping a beat delivering the traffic reports every morning.

On Tuesday morning, he will undergo the surgery that will save his life. All thanks to a good Samaritan in his town who stepped up to give Bob a kidney. I'll let Bob tell you the story of this local hero when he returns to the airwaves in what we hope will be just a few short weeks.

In the meantime, we welcome Bob's temporary replacement, Jeff Fromm who will do an outstanding job keeping the seat warm for Bob's return.

Please keep Bob, his wife Kathleen and their three sons in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through a challenging time.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: