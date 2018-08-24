Please help this family of hit-and-run victim find answers

Sometimes the news we talk about on the show intersects with our real, personal lives. A terribly sad story has been making news the past few days about a 31 year old man who was cut down by a car on Route 1. John Kukuch Jr. was tragically killed by a hit-and-run driver on Route 1 South near Route 35 about 1:20 am last Monday. His sister, Jennifer Bentivegna, is desperately trying to spread the word far and wide to find anyone who knows something to please come forward.

Well, Jennifer also happens to belong to the Facebook group NJ Autism Warriors as does my wife. Jennifer reached out to my wife Aubree and asked if I could help keep this push for information going. Jennifer says authorities told her they believe her brother was struck by a dark colored, newer model SUV. The family wants to offer a reward for information and they started a Go Fund Me page trying to raise $7,500.

According to that page, " Johnny touched the lives of all who knew him. John leaves behind family and friends who are crushed with pain of his loss but none compares to the pain felt by his 8 year old son. "

In fact, a sign was put up near the accident site with a photo of Kukuch and his son with the heartbreaking words "MY DADDY WAS KILLED HERE ON 8/13/18 PLEASE HELP US FIND THE DRIVER"

Jennifer points out that if you know even the slightest detail about John's last night, something you might think is completely irrelevant, you should speak up. It could be crucial information or at least help put together a clear timeline of events. If you know anything, please call Woodbridge Police Department's Officer Botti at 732-634-7700 ext. 6516, Detective Hack at 732-745-8842 or email Jennifer through the Go Fund Me link above.

Again, this happened sometime between 12:30am and 1:30 am while John was walking on the shoulder of Route 1 South near Clover Leaf Cemetery and Value City Furniture. It's bad enough his 8 year old little guy is heartbroken. He shouldn't have to grow up without closure.

