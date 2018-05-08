Pleasant, seasonable, mostly sunny May weather rolls on for NJ

Overall, I have a quiet and pleasant weather forecast to offer you this week. (Aside from the "Very High" pollen level, of course, which will likely continue until we see significant rain.) The biggest challenge is figuring out the intricacies of the pesky springtime sea breeze. Just like Monday, the next few days will end up much cooler and cloudier along the immediate coast (east of the Garden State Parkway).

I think it's fair to call Tuesday morning comfortably cool, as temperatures have fallen into the upper 40s to lower 50s across the state. You might consider a light jacket or sweater as you charge out the front door, but you probably will not need it later on.

Most of New Jersey should see mostly sunny skies Tuesday, with high temps in the lower 70s. Maybe as high as 75 or 76 degrees in a few spots.

With a light southeasterly wind (blowing off the ocean), the Jersey Shore will end up a bit cloudier and cooler Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the lower to mid 60s. The coolest place in the state will probably be the barrier islands, from Seaside to LBI to Atlantic City.

Clouds and fog are probable for Tuesday night, with low temperatures once again dipping to about 50 degrees.

Wednesday also looks delightful, with a mix of sun and clouds across the Garden State. High temps will range from the mid 60s (coast) to mid 70s (inland). Nice!

Even as skies become mostly cloudy on Thursday, thermometers should still rise into the lower to mid 70s across most of the state. The day will be a bit breezier than the previous few, up to 20 mph.

Then, along comes our next storm system, a cold front. Not a particularly strong one, and moisture is going to be limited. Latest guidance suggests a round of scattered showers will sweep across New Jersey from northwest to southeast between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday afternoon/evening. Don't expect much — rainfall totals are less than a quarter-inch. Rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather seems unlikely.

Behind the front, we'll cool down a few degrees at most. Highs on Friday will probably end up around 70 degrees, featuring partly sunny skies and a dry weather forecast.

The forecast for Mother's Day Weekend is still very much in flux. I still see a warmup on the way, but Saturday now looks like the warmer day with 80s a pretty good bet away from the oceanfront. Thermometers might cook on Sunday, especially in South Jersey, but I now fear that rain could get in the way of big warmup (and perhaps your holiday plans). Again, it's a low confidence forecast that far out — there's a reason why I only publish a 5-day forecast.