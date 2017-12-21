Contact Us
Playing hockey for charity — NJSPBA vs NJ State Police

By Bill Spadea December 21, 2017 4:58 PM

We were joined by some very special guests in studio on Thursday as we continue our weekly tradition of honoring the men and women in New Jersey Law Enforcement.

Monmouth County Sheriff Officers Mike Schulze and Dan Tacopino were on hand representing the NJSPBA hockey team and State Troopers Mark Gantner and Oliver Sissman for the NJ State Police hockey team. They joined me to promote a charity hockey game taking place on Friday, December 29th to benefit two important charities. The Troopers are playing for the Jack Jacinto Trust, benefiting the son of a New Jersey State Police Detective battling leukemia. The NJSPBA team is playing for Mallory’s Army, a charity set up to help parents of kids who are struggling with bullying. Mallory took her own life at the age of 12. Her parents, Dianne and Seth Grossman also joined me in studio today.

I was honored to have the brave member of law enforcement in studio along with the brave and focused parents who have taken an unspeakable family loss and turned it into a cause dedicated to action to prevent future suicides among middle schoolers.

Please visit their website to buy your tickets and help these worthy causes.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

New Jersey 101.5 FM