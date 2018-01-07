Contact Us
Plane makes ‘hard landing’ in Sussex County field

By Adam Hochron January 7, 2018 7:35 PM
LAFAYETTE — Nobody was injured after a small plane made what police described as a “hard landing” in a North Jersey field on Sunday.

The single engine Cessna with two people aboard landed in the field near Sussex County airport, according to State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele. There was no information as to where the plane was coming from, or its destination, Peele said.

The people on the plane at the time of the landing were also not identified, according to Peele, who said that both the FAA and NTSB had been contacted about the landing. Peele said he did not believe either agency had responded to the scene as of Sunday night.

The cause of the hard landing is being investigated, according to Peele.

 

 

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Category: New Jersey News

