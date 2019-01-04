Plainfield teacher molested music students, cops say

PLAINFIELD — A music teacher is accused of inappropriately touching two students under the age of 13 during and after school.

Donnie Harrell, 53, of Bridgewater, made the inappropriate contact with two youths at separate times in 2015 and 2016 at the Clinton Elementary School, Acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan said. The incidents took place during class and in school-school tutoring sessions, officials said.

Harrell was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Friday, according to Monahan. He was charged with two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

A spokeswoman for Plainfield public schools has not yet returned a message seeking information about his current employment status.

Harrell's arrest was the second in two days in New Jersey involving an arts teacher.

Michael W. Grande, 43, who owns and teaches at the Westminster School of Performing Arts in the Whiting section of Manchester, was accused of serving alcohol to students between the ages of 16 and 20.

Manchester police said Grande also took pictures and video of the children in various stages of undress.

Monahan asked anyone with information about Harrell to call the Special Victims Unit at 908-220-4323.

