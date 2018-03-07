Places in NJ that got the most snow on Wednesday

TRENTON — There was never a question that Wednesday's storm was going to drop a considerable amount of snow on New Jersey.

The National Weather Service released snowfall totals as of 7:22 on Wednesday night, and while nowhere in the state had crossed the 2-foot mark, plenty came close.

Atlantic County

— Hammonton: 5.6 inches at 5:45 p.m.

— Estell Manor: 4.1 inches at 4:50 p.m.

— Atlantic City Airport: 2.5 inches at 7:16 p.m.

— Catawba: 2.5 inches at 5:45 p.m.

— Pleasantville: 1.6 inches at 5:30 p.m.

Burlington County

— Marlton: 5.6 inches at 5:45 p.m.

— Crosswicks: 8.5 inches at 6:25 p.m.

— Hainesport: 8.5 inches at 5 p.m.

— Delran Twp: 8 inches at 5:30 p.m.

— Moorestown: 8 inches at 3:54 p.m.

Camden County

— Marlton: 8.5 inches at 5:31 p.m.

— Blackwood: 8 inches at 5:45 p.m.

— Bellmawr: 6.3 inches at 6:46 p.m.

— Somerdale: 6 inches at 6:52 p.m.

Cape May County

— Ocean City: 3.5 inches at 6:13 p.m.

— Seaville: 3 inches at 4 p.m.

Cumberland County

— Springtown: 9 inches at 6:52 p.m.

— Vineland: 6 inches at 5:30 p.m.

Gloucester County

— West Deptford: 6.5 inches at 5 p.m.

— Sewell: 6.5 inches at 4:33 p.m.

— South Harrison: 6 inches at 3:59 p.m.

— Mantua: 6 inches at 5:11 p.m.

Hunterdon County

— Flemington: 17.5 inches at 6:44 p.m.

— Kingwood: 14.5 inches at 6:15 p.m.

— Ringoes: 12 inches at 4:45 p.m.

— Whitehouse: 11.2 inches at 5:55 p.m.

Mercer County

— Princeton: 17.8 inches at 6:53 p.m.

— Hopewell: 10.5 inches at 4:53 p.m.

— Pennington:10 inches at 7:22 p.m.

Middlesex County

— Cranbury: 9.4 inches at 6:54 p.m.

— Middlesex: 9 inches at 7:09 p.m.

Monmouth County

— Freehold Borough: 3.5 inches at 7:12 p.m.

— Freehold Township: 3.5 inches at 6:15 p.m.

Morris County

— Green Pond: 23.7 inches at 6:57 p.m.

— Morris Plains: 22.5 inches at 6:09 p.m.

— Butler: 22 inches at 7:21 p.m.

— Parsippany: 21.5 inches at 7:18 p.m.

Ocean County

— Jackson: 1.5 inches at 6:09 p.m.

— Brick Township: 1.2 inches at 4:14 p.m.

Somerset County

— Green Brook: 22 inches at 6:17 p.m.

— Hillsborough: 19 inches at 6:06 p.m.

Sussex County

— Hardyston: 15.5 inches at 6:15 p.m.

— Vernon: 15 inches at 7:10 p.m.

— Lake Mohawk: 14. 5 inches at 5:08 p.m.

— Wantage: 13.5 inches at 6:48 p.m.

Warren County

— Hackettstown: 11 inches at 6:13 p.m.

— Hope: 10 inches at 5:27 p.m.

— Oxford: 10 inches at 5:38 p.m.

