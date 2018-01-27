Piscataway man goes to prison after sharing 735 child porn videos

PISCATAWAY — A 33-year-old township man was sentenced to five years in state prison after admitting a charge that he shared images of child sexual abuse online.

Matthew Dieterman must serve more than two years before he is eligible for parole. He will be required to register as a sex offender and will be under parole supervision for life.

State prosecutors say investigators traced the child porn images to Dieterman's computer, which made the hundreds of files available to others through a shared folder connected to a file-sharing network.

Investigators searched for digital “fingerprints” of known child porn files and related search terms to uncover the shared folders, prosecutors said.

Investigators say they found 735 videos of child porn as well as other child porn images on Dieterman's computer.

He was arrested in March 2016 and pleaded guilty last August to second-degree distribution of child pornography by knowingly storing or maintaining child pornography in a file-sharing program.

“The hundreds of videos of child pornography found on Dieterman’s computer represent hundreds of young lives ripped apart by sexual abuse and exploitation,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Friday. “Offenders like Dieterman who distribute these abhorrent materials contribute directly to that abuse and belong in prison.”

