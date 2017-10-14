Piscataway man drives into pick-up truck, killing Wayne driver

PISCATAWAY — A 59-year-old Wayne man was killed early Saturday morning when another vehicle slammed into his pick-up truck in a head-on collision on River Road.

It was one of at least two fatal crashes in Central Jersey on Saturday morning.

Steve Kemmlein was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger Pick-up about 4:25 a.m. when a 2016 Nissan Altima driven by township resident Darrius Griffin Jr. crossed into Kemmlein's path, prosecutors said Saturday.

Griffin, 25, and his passenger were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, where Griffin was listed in critical condition and his passenger was in stable condition.

Kemmlein was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities on Saturday did not say whether they knew why Griffin drove into oncoming traffic.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone who may have information about the crash to contact Piscataway police Sgt. Constance Crea at 732-562-1100 or Prosecutor's Office Detective Donald Heck at 732-745-8842.

Also on Saturday morning, a person died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 18 between Old Bridge and Marlboro.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5.

