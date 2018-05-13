I had the chance recently to hang out with gorgeous women who are committed to doing good:

These women specialize in what they call “vintage beauty" — glamming women up in the style of the ‘40s and ‘50s movie stars. But it’s not just for aesthetics.

These members of Pinups for Mental Health Awareness put together a calendar every year that aims to raise awareness and end the stigma associated with mental illness. I got to go behind the scenes as Tiffany and Deanna were transformed from being pretty to being knockouts, and take pictures under the watchful eye of Alaiana.

Anyone can be a pinup model for the group — most share their own stories of how mental health has touched their lives, or how they've struggled with it personally. f you you are interested in more information or in being a pinup model, visit their website here and keep an eye on their Facebook group for future events.

The things I do for my job!

Pinups For Mental Health Awareness

More from New Jersey 101.5