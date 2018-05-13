Pinups for Mental Health (the things I do for my job)

(Bill Doyle / Townsquare Media)

I had the chance recently to hang out with gorgeous women who are committed to doing good:

These women specialize in what they call “vintage beauty" — glamming women up in the style of the ‘40s and ‘50s movie stars. But it’s not just for aesthetics.

These members of Pinups for Mental Health Awareness put together a calendar every year that aims to raise awareness and end the stigma associated with mental illness. I got to go behind the scenes as Tiffany and Deanna were transformed from being pretty to being knockouts, and take pictures under the watchful eye of Alaiana.

Anyone can be a pinup model for the group — most share their own stories of how mental health has touched their lives, or how they've struggled with it personally. f you you are interested in more information or in being a pinup model, visit their website here and keep an eye on their Facebook group for future events.

The things I do for my job!

Pinups For Mental Health Awareness

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: dnd photos, Newsletter
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top