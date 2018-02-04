Fans held their breath as Pink , ailing from the flu, took to her microphone for the U.S. national anthem at Super Bowl LII Sunday night (February 4).

Despite stumbling a little towards the end, the Grammy-winning Eagles fan put on her game face and powered through "The Star-Spangled Banner," delivering a more-than-worthy performance—even though she did almost forget to take her cough drop out of her mouth at the last minute. (So what? She's still a rock star!)

Watch Pink sing the national anthem, below:

The performance comes just one day after TMZ reported that Pink, who struggled through her concert set in Minneapolis on Friday (February 2), had come down with the flu, jeopardizing her vocal abilities for the Super Bowl.

On Instagram, the singer confirmed she was ill and promised fans that she would "do my best, as I always do." And she did.

Pink's latest album, Beautiful Trauma , was released October 13 via RCA Records.

In 2017, the national anthem was performed by country star Luke Bryan.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots at the U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis tonight.

