Pinch-hitting for the meteorologist on a perfect day for baseball

The Phillies and Yankees have Thursday off, and the Mets are in Milwaukee, which means none of our local MLB teams will get to take advantage of the New Jersey area's beautiful weather immediately preceding Memorial Day Weekend.

But by all means, try to get to a minor league game Thursday, as daytime temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with lots of sunshine, and fair skies continue into the evening with overnight lows dipping comfortably into the mid-50s.

Friday's temperatures ramp up a bit, into the mid-80s for most of the state yet remaining slightly cooler along the Jersey Shore, and sunshine continues. The temps won't change on Saturday, but the conditions will; by Saturday afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms may move in, and once they are here, they're expected to stick around through the holiday on Monday.

Dan will be back on Friday as I slide into the anchor chair for First News, and then Dan begins a well-deserved vacation over the weekend and into next week. So we'll talk here again on Tuesday. Enjoy what you can of the weekend!

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Friday, May 25. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

