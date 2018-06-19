BURLINGTON CITY — A thief stole a pickup truck from a Chevrolet dealership early Sunday morning by smashing the vehicle through the shop's glass garage door.

Police said the man got into a pickup in the service area of Burlington Chevrolet about 1:20 a.m. and then drove through the closed bay door to make his getaway.

The truck was used in a robbery in Mount Holly before being recovered in Camden, police told the dealership's general manager, according to 6 ABC Action News.

A still image from the video showed the suspect entering the bay after throwing a rock through a pane. Video posted by 6 ABC showed the man walking through the dark showroom to the customized Chevrolet Silverado. The next shot shows him speeding through the garage door.

General Manager John Broderick told 6 ABC that police told him the suspect led them on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph. The vehicle sustained body damage and part of the mirror was ripped off.

Story continues below the video

The dealership posted a $2,500 reward on its Facebook page for the first person that provides the identity of the suspect that leads to his arrest and conviction.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call 609-386-0262, ext. 266.