Photos show Jeep that cops say hit NJIT student and left her to die

NEWARK — Authorities have released images of the vehicle they said hit and killed a 25-year-old college student this month.

Naomi R. Segura, a Byram resident attending the New Jersey Institute of Technology, was hit about 9:20 p.m., Nov. 13, near the intersection of Central Avenue and Summit Street.

The vehicle did not stop but another driver stopped to help. Segura died at University Hospital.

Prosecutors on Wednesday released images from surveillance cameras in the area. They identified a red Jeep Cherokee, a model from 1999 to 2004, as the hit-and-run vehicle. Cops did not provide license plates or other identifying information.

The red Jeep Cherokee that prosecutors say hit and killed NJIT student Naomi Segura in November 2018. (Essex County Prosecutor's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 877-847-7432.

Segura, who grew up in Bloomfield before moving to Sussex County in 1997, was majoring in Law, Technology and Culture at NJIT. Her obituary said the school will award her degree posthumously.

She was a member of the Student Lobbyist Group and the Pre-Law Society and interned at The Micklin Law Group in Nutley.

"Naomi was a devout Israelite of the Lord Jesus Christ," her obituary says. "She was an avid knitter who enjoyed singing, writing, weight lifting and baking."

