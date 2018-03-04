We kicked off the big day at the Celtic Cottage in Long Branch enjoying a big Irish breakfast as Big Joe broadcasted his show live from the pub. After a few pints and an Irish coffee or two, we loaded up the Big Yellow Van and the Long Branch Trolley and made our way to the 2018 Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The cold didn't stop anyone from coming out as Main St. was lined with thousands of bundled-up spectators enjoying the bagpipes, marching bands, Irish step dancers and the many, many parade floats. It's always so much fun to be a part of the parade. Luckily, if you missed this one, we get to do it all again next Sunday, March 11, at the Asbury Park St. Patrick's parade. We hope to see you there!