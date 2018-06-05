On Tuesday, President Trump's mendacity struck again. He disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory, when many of them were not coming anyway. Little Donald's hurt ego was of course in play here. So in an effort to make them look bad, he put out the following statement.

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country."

There's more, but let's stop a moment. Torrey Smith, a former wide receiver for the Eagles, pointed out on Twitter "If you are going to tweet...tweet facts...no one on the Eagles took a knee last season......"

In fact, many others have also pointed out Eagles players never actually knelt during the national anthem last season. If you're looking for any display, any protest, the most came from Malcom Jenkins and Rodney McLeod who raised their fist during the anthem.

Of the thousand or so fans that were invited to the White House for the ceremony, the president's statement continued, "These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony -- one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Smith also said no one was refusing to go simply because Trump demanded players stand for the anthem, implying a lot of players have issues with this president that go far beyond his false patriotism.

Yes, false patriotism. This windbag speaks of paying tribute to our great country and the heroes who fought to protect it. Yet Sen. John McCain was shot down over Vietnam and taken prisoner and this president mocked him for it.

To refresh your memory, "He's not a war hero. He's a war hero because he was captured? I like people who weren't captured."

Those were Trump's words on a man who was held prisoner and endured countless tortures for more than five years in Hanoi. A man who was offered early release when his father, an admiral, was put in charge of the whole Vietnam operation and the Vietcong wanted to release McCain to gain favor. A man who turned down that offer because he insisted he would only leave if all prisoners held before him were also released. After showing that immense loyalty to his fellow servicemen, his torture only grew worse. He suffered lifelong disability because of it.

Shallow Trump said that's not a war hero? A rich boy who wouldn't serve in the same war. He had five deferments. Four for college and one medical. He had a doctor get him off the hook by claiming heel spurs. Yet two years earlier he was medically cleared with a 1-A classification for service in the military. Of course he didn't need it then, as he was getting the college deferment. As soon as he could no longer get the college deferment, along came the magical, mysterious bone spurs, which just as magically later healed on their own. He received this doctor's letter even though he had played football, squash, tennis, and had an unblemished medical history outside of a routine appendectomy at age 10. He even went on to become president with a hyperbolic doctor's report claiming he would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." But gosh, those magically self-healing spurs.

So a guy too cowardly to take his chances in a draft bashes an actual war hero by telling us he's not one, now wants to have a ceremony at the White House that will "honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

If this were a movie, no one would believe it.

More from New Jersey 101.5: