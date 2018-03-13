Phil Murphy’s first budget address as NJ Governor: Watch Live

New Gov. Phil Murphy presents his first budget address Tuesday at 2 p.m. — putting specific dollar figures behind the priorities he promised.

In his first appearance on New Jersey 101.5's "Ask the Governor" Monday, Murphy said he would unveil a budget that would help the middle class, but hedged on specifics about tax hikes.

“We are talking about tax equity and fairness. We’re not getting into class warfare. We want to make sure people pay their fair share,” Murphy told New Jersey 101.5's Eric Scott.

Murphy campaigned on raising taxes on millionaires, which had been opposed by former Gov. Chris Christie. After Murphy's election, however, Senate President Steve Sweeney called such tax hikes an "absolute last resort" even though he had proposed a millionaire's tax during Christie's tenure.

Last week, Sweeney proposed raising taxes on corporations that received a windfall from the federal tax cuts, an idea that Murphy said he is willing to consider.

Watch the budget address live above.

— With previous reporting by Sergio Bichao