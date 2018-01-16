Phil Murphy inauguration as New Jersey governor (WATCH LIVE)

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

TRENTON — Phil Murphy will be sworn in as New Jersey’s 56th governor on Tuesday morning.

Trenton will be abuzz for the Democrat’s swearing-in at the Patriots Theater inside the War Memorial. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m., with the swearing-in itself at noon, followed by Murphy’s acceptance speech. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner will administer the oath of office.

NJ Natiolnal Guard canons outside the War Memorial for the inaugural ceremony (Michael Symons, Townsquare Media NJ)

All of the living former governors are expected to be in attendance. Democrat Brendon Byrne died on Jan. 4 at the age of 94.

The program for the inaugural said the bible to be used during the oath of office is the same one used by John F. Kennedy at his presidential inaugural in 1961.

Murphy, new First Lady Tammy Murphy along with Lt. Gov Sheila Oliver will make their way to the Inaugural Ball at MetLife Stadium starting at 7 p.m. Details are sparse about the night’s entertainment. Murphy is close friends with New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who performed at a pre-election campaign rally for Murphy at Convention Hall in Asbury Park.

The snow forecast to fall in North Jersey on Tuesday night will not interfere with the ball as it takes place under a special winterized tent.

Hello New Jersey! @GovMurphy and I are ready to start working with you to make this great state stronger and fairer for all. Let's go! — Tammy Murphy (@FirstLadyNJ) January 15, 2018

Video above is courtesy of NJTV News.