Pets die in ‘suspicious’ early morning Marlboro fire

MARLBORO — A family lost their pets to a fire early on Sunday morning.

Flames broke out in the single-family townhouse on Roseberry Court in the Point DeJardin Townhome Community in the Morganville section of town around 3 a.m., according to Marlboro police.

The fire was contained to the upper level of the two story home and the residents were able to get out safely. Police said a dog and cat were found dead.

Marlboro Police spokesman Captain Fred Wreck said the fire is being invesitgated ab being "suspicious" but would disclose the reasons citing an ongoing investigation.

The Robertsville Fire Department, Morganville Fire Department and the Gordons Corner Road Fire Department responded to the fire along with the Marlboro Township Fire Prevention Bureau, Monmouth County Fire Marshall and Marlboro Police.

