‘Person of interest’ sought in South Jersey model’s death

Police are looking for a "person of interest" in the death of a former Playboy model described in her obituary as a "small town girl" from Margate City.

The body of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft was found Wednesday night in her apartment in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia. Her death was been ruled a homicide.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office in Pennsylvania released an image of a man they said had contact with the victim early that morning in Philadelphia. They say he was also seen at the entrance to the subway station and may have used a ride-hailing service to get from Philadelphia to Ardmore.

Person of interest in the death of Christina Carlin-Kraft (Montgomery County, PA DA)

She was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. Her modeling was featured in Vanity Fair, Victoria's Secret, Playboy and Maxim.

Kraft, whose birth name was Christina Rose Kraft, will be laid to rest Wednesday after funeral services at St. James Church in Ventnor City.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.



