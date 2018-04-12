People who curse are both honest and smart, study finds

In New Jersey, we curse because we are. In fact, we in the Garden State curse more than any other state and that's a good thing. It's also a smart and honest thing. Personally, I feel more comfortable and closer to someone who curses because their cursing makes me feel that they're more comfortable around me too.

According to a study by Kristin Joy of Marist college and Timothy Jay of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, people who use taboo words are more likely to be fluent in non-profanity. "People who use taboo words understand their general expressive content as well as nuanced distinctions that must be drawn to use slurs appropriately, the ability to make nuanced distinction indicates the presence of more rather than less linguistic knowledge." Based on that, they should make swear words part of vocabulary tests.

Another study searching for people who use swear words on Facebook, as well as people who use words of deception, found that those who use swear words are more likely to be honest. Although lately I'm assuming there will be more swearing at Facebook. So what we learn from this is if you really want to know of you if someone's both honest and smart, get them to say "F**K!"

