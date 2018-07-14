HILLSIDE — Good Samaritans are being credited for saving the life of a man they pulled from a car that was about to burst into flames on Saturday morning.

RLS Metro Breaking News posted video of a person jumping over the jersey barrier from the opposite side of Route 22 near Broad Street. He then tried to pull the driver out of the smoldering overturned car.

Other people stopped to help and carry away the driver.

The vehicle crashed into several poles and then flipped over before it caught fire around 7:15 a.m., according to the report.

The crash also knocked out power to about 1,500 PSE&G customers in the immediate area.

Route 22 East remained closed at 10:55 a.m.

Police have not yet returned a request seeking information about the crash.